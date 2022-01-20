Morecambe manager misses out on one potential new signing

After Tuesday’s defeat against Wigan Athletic, the Shrimps’ manager had said he wanted to bring in a defender and a striker.

However, speaking before training on Thursday morning, Robinson admitted part of that chase had hit a brick wall.

“One has fallen through,” he said of his transfer targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson provided a transfer update on Thursday morning

“There’s no updates on the other but it’s proving difficult to attract players to the club.

“There’s a crazy amount of money being thrown about and we’ve got targets that seem to be disappearing.”

Five players have departed the Mazuma Stadium so far this month: loanees Jokull Andresson, Callum Jones and Josh McPake, as well as Shayon Harrison and Scott Wootton.

Trevor Carson and Jacob Bedeau have joined on loan with Ousmane Fane having penned a short-term deal.

Going into Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers, Morecambe sit fourth-bottom, three points from safety, having taken 24 points with 20 matches of the season remaining.

Further reinforcements are being sought as the Shrimps aim to reach the points target Robinson believes will be sufficient to ensure they beat the drop.

The manager said: “If you look at the stats over the last five years or so, if you get 49 or 50 points then it usually keeps you in the division.

“That’s what we’re aiming for and we think it’s more than achievable but I want to strengthen the squad if we can.

“We want to keep the boys fit who have come in and, if possible, try to bring two in which everyone is trying to do.

“Because we can’t afford that certain calibre of player, we either have to go with what we’ve got or add someone - but only if it’s better than what we’ve got.”