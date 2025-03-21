Derek Adams hopes to give his Morecambe players’ survival bid a welcome shot in the arm by hitting Port Vale’s promotion ambitions tomorrow.

The Shrimps’ aim of avoiding relegation from the EFL took a hit last Saturday when they fell six points behind third-bottom Tranmere Rovers with nine games left.

They paid the price for Andy Dallas squandering a golden chance to put them 3-0 up before Barrow pulled one back and then levelled after a mistake from Shrimps keeper Harry Burgoyne.

Morecambe defender Max Taylor was sent off last weekend Picture Bruce Rollinson

It leaves Adams’ players hoping they can emulate Tranmere’s away day success when they visit a Vale team in sixth place, two points off the top three.

Their hosts also possess League Two’s fifth-best home record this season and have only lost one in 13 league games during 2025.

Adams said: “Port Vale have done really well. They are in the play-off positions and have recruited well after coming down from League One.

“They have done very well in the transfer market, they always get backed to do that with the owners they have and are well in the mix for promotion.

“We played a very tight game against them here earlier in the season (Vale won 1-0 in November) and it’s one where we will go out looking to close the gap on Tranmere.”

A number of players will also be assessed after picking up knocks in Tuesday’s Central League Cup loss to Huddersfield Town.

Rhys Williams missed that game with illness, while Max Taylor is definitely out as he starts a three-game ban following his dismissal against Barrow.

He was given a straight red card after an incident with Ben Whitfield, a decision with which Adams wasn’t particularly impressed.

The Morecambe boss said: “I think it’s extremely harsh. I don’t believe it’s violent conduct and a booking would have sufficed.

“He loses the ball and lifts his arm. Did he elbow him? No. Was his arm high? Yes – but there’s no way it’s violent conduct.”