Ged Brannan is confident he will have a number of new signings ahead of Morecambe’s trip to MK Dons on Saturday.

Brannan saw five loan players leave the club in the space of a week at the start of the month.

Although he has already brought in Archie Mair, Joe Adams and Gwion Edwards, he is looking for at least two more players to join the Shrimps for the second half of the season.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw against Mansfield Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Brannan said: “I knew we were going to lose the players that we did and it was a huge blow that seemed to punish us for success – but there are always players that can come in and replace you in football and we have to be positive.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan saw his team collect a point at the weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

“I think the supporters saw on Saturday that we have brought in good players to replace the ones we have lost and hopefully there will be more to follow.

“We have a few players in the pipeline that we have been working on and we have to be positive.

“The ones we aim to bring in are all good players and the idea is to have them in before the MK Dons game this weekend.”

The Shrimps make the trip on Saturday after collecting a point against promotion-chasing Mansfield on home soil last time out.

Charlie Brown’s first league goal earned Morecambe a fully deserved share of the spoils for a much-changed team.

Brannan said: “Mansfield are probably the best team in the league and they will be delighted to be going home with a point because we were by far the better side today.

“We had the better chances and played the better football and I’m delighted for the lads.

“We went a goal down against the run of play but everyone puffed their chests out, rolled their sleeves up and went for the jugular and we scored a tremendous goal – and we could have sneaked it.

“There were some outstanding performances all over the park and the reaction from the fans at the end said everything.