Morecambe boss has no complaints with Grimsby Town defeat
The Shrimps had got off to a flying start against a managerless home team with an Adam Mayor goal in the second minute.
However, they responded with three goals in 13 second-half minutes through Danny Rose, Kieran Green and Rekeil Pyke.
Although JJ McKiernan pulled a goal back late on, Grimsby held out to claim their fourth league win of the campaign.
Adams said: “We got off to the perfect start and that gave us a lot of confidence.
“That first period then swung Grimsby’s way. They created the better openings in the first period – a lot of good chances and we didn’t deal well with their movement and long balls.
“They certainly could have gone in ahead at half-time with the chances that they did create.
“We changed things at half-time to solidify us because we thought there would be a lot of long balls.
“That proved to be the case and we didn’t deal with the situations as well as we could have.
“From that point of view, it wasn’t a good afternoon for us.
“We didn’t play well enough this afternoon. I thought that Grimsby deserved to win.
“It was their cup final and we got Grimsby on the wrong day.”
Defeat left Morecambe seventh in the table ahead of another blank Saturday this weekend with international call-ups seeing the postponement of their match with Crewe Alexandra.