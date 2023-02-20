Saturday saw the Shrimps suffer their first home defeat in 10 games, a run stretching back to October.

Results elsewhere meant they also slipped to second-bottom of the League One table, two points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a day when very little went right for them with the Posh scoring two deflected goals through Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku.

Cole Stockton tries to take the game to Peterborough United Picture: Michael Williamson

Those came either side of a rare goalkeeping error from Connor Ripley, who was beaten by Joe Ward’s free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Liam Shaw had two opportunities and Farrend Rawson headed against the woodwork.

Adams said: “We are bitterly disappointed to lose our record and lose the goals in the manner we did.

“Two deflected shots go in, one goes through the goalkeeper’s legs. It makes it a very difficult task after 29 minutes of the game.

“There wasn’t a lot in the match at that moment in time and we’ve got an uphill task after that to get back into the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without Peterborough doing too much, they’re 3-0 ahead in the match.

“We had a lot of good play at times, we just couldn’t get the better of them.

“We probably needed one in the first half to get back to 3-1 before half-time – and we had moments where we could have done that.