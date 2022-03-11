Morecambe boss feels the signs are promising ahead of Cheltenham Town visit

The Shrimps have taken two points from the last nine since the Scot returned to the Mazuma Stadium a fortnight ago.

Those three matches have come against a Plymouth Argyle team in the play-off places, Ipswich Town in ninth and Bolton Wanderers in 11th.

However, two points could easily have been six or seven as late goals turned wins against Ipswich and Bolton into draws, while Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper produced a starring role in Morecambe’s defeat last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe manager Derek Adams with his assistant John McMahon

It means Adams’ players remain in the final relegation position, one point from safety, though only four points separate second-bottom Doncaster Rovers from Fleetwood Town in 19th.

Nevertheless, the fact his players came so close to grabbing wins against Ipswich and Bolton has left Adams feeling confident.

He said: “I think they are three of the best teams in the league.

“Bolton had gone something like six wins in a row at home, Ipswich are one of the biggest teams in the division and Plymouth have done really well this season.

“We’ve competed against them all and we’ve been unfortunate not to have maybe picked up a couple of wins so, from that point of view, it gives you confidence.”

Next up for the Shrimps is the visit of Cheltenham Town tomorrow.

The two teams know each other well, having been promoted from League Two last season with the Robins going up as champions.

They go into the game sitting 14th in the table, 12 points clear of Morecambe despite only one victory in their last five outings.

He said: “Cheltenham have done very well this season to be in the position they are in.

“They have been able to have a good run at it, the same with Bolton and Cambridge United who also got promoted.

“Of the promoted teams, it’s us – unfortunately – who are in the relegation zone.

“We know we have a tough run-in but the other teams have got some difficult teams to play.