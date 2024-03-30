Morecambe boss: A result was needed at Accrington Stanley
The Shrimps secured a 2-1 win on Good Friday, ending a run of four successive defeats and putting themselves back in the League Two play-off hunt.
Second-half goals from Nelson Khumbeni and Charlie Brown put them in control before Lewis Shipley set up a tense finish by pulling one back late on.
Nevertheless, Morecambe held out to move back within three points of the top seven.
Brannan said: “I thought we dominated the game in the first half and got ahead, but they came right back at us and made it really tough for us; especially in the nine minutes of injury time at the end.
“The first goal was always going to be important and we got it with a fantastic move and a great finish from Nelson Khumbeni.
“I am made up for him with his goal because he has worked so hard since he has come in and he deserved that goal.
“We got a second with a good free-kick from Charlie Brown and that was vital.
“We needed some sort of result today, for us and for my own pride. We have lost four in a row but, in that time, we have played some good football without getting the results and the three points put us right back in the mix.
“It was a nervous end but we dug in, threw our bodies on the line and got the result.”