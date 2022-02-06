Morecambe are in talks over keeper's possible exit

The goalkeeper joined the club in January last year and helped them to promotion via the play-offs, after which he signed a new 12-month deal.

However, the 34-year-old was in and out of the team in the first half of the season, sharing goalkeeping duties with Jokull Andresson.

Trevor Carson’s arrival last month saw him become first choice and he will be backed up by another new arrival in Adam Smith, who made his debut against Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Letheren is in talks over leaving Morecambe

Robinson said: “We’ve been speaking to Kyle for a few weeks now.

“Kyle wants to play football, which is very understandable – no problem there whatsoever.

“He’s been very good to the club and we fully respect that and, yes, we’re negotiating with Kyle to leave the club.

“I thought Adam was outstanding. I think we’ve got a very good bit of competition for number one.”