Morecambe manager wants to offer top scorer a new contract

The 27-year-old is the second highest scorer in League One this season with 17, having scored 20 in all competitions.

The January transfer window saw a number of sides linked with Stockton, who is under contract with the Shrimps until the summer of 2023.

A number of online gossip columns had claimed he was the subject of interest from clubs including Preston North End, Rotherham United, Oxford United and Barnsley.

However, the manager maintained there hadn’t been any communication from clubs about acquiring the front man.

Robinson said: “I want to offer him another contract, which we will do in the next week.

“I’m going to sit down with the board and put some numbers to them.

“We’re trying to protect our asset but, while nothing surprises me in football, you would have thought there would have been more interest in him.

“You look at the amount and the calibre of the goals he’s scored but I’m delighted there wasn’t any interest or enquiries and he’s still with us.”

Stockton staying put at the Mazuma Stadium headlined a busy January for the Morecambe camp.

Trevor Carson, Jacob Bedeau, Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly and Rhys Bennett were five new arrivals.

Jokull Andresson, Josh McPake, Callum Jones, Scott Wootton, Shayon Harrison and Ryan Delaney all departed: albeit the latter on loan.

While pleased with the work done last month, Robinson did admit to missing out on some targets.

“It’s probably the most difficult transfer window in terms of attracting players,” he said.

“We’ve had offers turned down, we’ve lost players to League Two and National League clubs who were paying more money and have better facilities.

“However, I think Trevor Carson is a massive upgrade and Jacob Bedeau has been absolutely brilliant since he’s come in.

“Ousmane Fane breaks play up and gives us an option should we be hanging on to a win late on.

“Bringing Rhys in gave us another option as well. It was a debut he didn’t expect at Accrington when Gibbo (Liam Gibson) went off but he gives us something different.

“Dylan is quick and runs in behind. We have a lot of boys who come to feet, so what we’ve tried to do is get different people in to what we already have.

“OK, we wanted to do more but we’re happy with the business that we’ve done.”