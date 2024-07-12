Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe have now confirmed the signings of 15 players as Derek Adams builds his squad for the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new arrivals, which are subject to EFL approval, follow on from Thursday’s announcement that the embargo previously placed upon the club had been lifted.

Jordan Slew and Yann Songo’o return to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium for the third time, signing one-year contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Tutonda comes back for a second spell, having signed for a year with the option of another 12 months.

Jordan Slew is back with Morecambe Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jamie Stott, whose former clubs include Oldham Athletic, Stockport County and FC Halifax Town, also signs on the same basis, as do fellow defenders Luke Hendrie, Ross Millen and George Ray.

Former Manchester United and Rochdale defender Max Taylor has agreed a one-year deal, along with Adam Lewis after he left Liverpool at the end of the season.

Another familiar face to Morecambe fans is midfielder Callum Jones, who joins on a season-long loan from Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the 2021/22 season at the club and made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Fellow midfielders Tom White and Paul Lewis have 12-month contracts, again with another year’s option.

Forwards Hallam Hope and Ben Tollitt have agreed similar terms, along with former Wolves and Shrewsbury Town keeper Harry Burgoyne.

Those players join Stuart Moore, Kayden Harrack, Gwion Edwards, Charlie Brown and Saul Fox-Akande, who were already under contract with the Shrimps.

Saturday sees the Shrimps’ senior squad scheduled to feature in a pre-season friendly at Longridge Town (3pm).