The midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Shrimps following his departure from Watford.

McKiernan (21) had a loan spell at Bohemians before helping Eastleigh to ninth place in the National League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “JJ is still a young, raw talent but we believe we can help him develop here.

New Morecambe signing JJ McKiernan Picture: Morecambe FC

“He comes with a variety of experiences at different levels and our job is to help him continue his progression in men’s senior football.

“We are delighted that JJ has joined us, and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve at Morecambe FC.”

Having been a college student, McKiernan was recommended for a trial with Watford following his performance for Andover Town against Ipswich Town in the 2018/19 FA Youth Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing enough to be taken on board, he progressed into the U18 and U23 set-ups, as well as training with the first team and receiving selection for Northern Ireland’s younger squads.

He is now hoping a move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium can help his development further.

“I am really pleased to be here and to be given this opportunity by the manager,” he added.

“Morecambe is a good club and somewhere that I feel I can progress in the next stage of my journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad