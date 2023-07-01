Morecambe add former Watford youngster to their squad
McKiernan (21) had a loan spell at Bohemians before helping Eastleigh to ninth place in the National League last season.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “JJ is still a young, raw talent but we believe we can help him develop here.
“He comes with a variety of experiences at different levels and our job is to help him continue his progression in men’s senior football.
“We are delighted that JJ has joined us, and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve at Morecambe FC.”
Having been a college student, McKiernan was recommended for a trial with Watford following his performance for Andover Town against Ipswich Town in the 2018/19 FA Youth Cup.
After impressing enough to be taken on board, he progressed into the U18 and U23 set-ups, as well as training with the first team and receiving selection for Northern Ireland’s younger squads.
He is now hoping a move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium can help his development further.
“I am really pleased to be here and to be given this opportunity by the manager,” he added.
“Morecambe is a good club and somewhere that I feel I can progress in the next stage of my journey.”
“Obviously last season I was in the National League so this is another step up but one I am really relishing and I can’t wait to get started now.”