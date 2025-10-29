Marshall calls for reset after Lancaster's long unbeaten run ends

​Boss Jimmy Marshall had no complaints after Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Warrington Town ended Lancaster City's 11-game unbeaten run in the Northern Premier League and saw them knocked off the top.

The Dolly Blues made the perfect start as Nic Evangelinos fired them in front after 90 seconds. But after Jay Harris equalised, two goals in seven second-half minutes by Reece Daly proved decisive, despite Dylan Moonan heading the visitors' second deep in added-time.

Lancaster's first league defeat since losing the opening two in August enabled Town's Cheshire neighbours Warrington Rylands to move a point clear at the top, albeit from a game more.

Nic Evangelinos breaks clear to score Lancaster's second-minute opener at Warrington Town Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Town had won only two of their opening 10 but Marshall told the club's media team: “I thought we deserved to lose. For the first 10 minutes we were excellent, and in the first half we created some good chances and played some good football, but there were too many people off it.

“I thought we lost too many individual battles, made too many wrong decisions with the ball and lost our shape at times. Second half we never really got going and petered out. They took their goals well but the first two were avoidable. I feel sorry for the supporters – we were desperate to give them something.”

For all his disappointment, Marshall kept everything in perspective: “The lads have been tremendous and to put such an unbeaten run together in this league is really difficult. This was an off-day but they have been brilliant, so we just reset and go again.”

Marshall had nothing but praise for man of the match Evangelinos, who provided the dream start.

“I thought Nic was good all game,” added the manager. “His hold-up and link-up play were good and he wins his fair share of ball in the air.

“He was one-on-one for quite a time but he put it away – I had no doubt he would because he's a quality operator.”

This Saturday sixth-placed Whitby Town visit The Giant Axe, with Lancaster looking to serve up goals after successive 0-0 draws at home.

Prescot Cables' progress to the second round of the FA Trophy means their NPL visit to Lancaster, scheduled for November 15, must be rearranged. The Dolly Blues will visit Ashton Athletic in the LFA Challenge Trophy the following Tuesday, November 18.