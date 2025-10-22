Goal drought no cause for alarm says Lancaster boss

​Jimmy Marshall isn't alarmed by Lancaster City's recent goal drought, with his side now unbeaten in 11 league games and top of the table.

Saturday's stalemate with Hednesford Town was the second successive goalless draw at The Giant Axe and Marshall's Dolly Blues have scored once in four games.

The manager told the club's media team: “We need to be a bit better in the final third, move the ball better and make better runs. But it's nothing I'm panicking about – just small details that make a big difference.

​Charlie Bailey needed hospital checks after a first-half head injury Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

“My teams in the past have been more renowned for scoring goals than for clean sheets. I'm loving the clean sheets (three in a row in the Northern Premier League), which give you a platform. We have four good strikers, who all give us something different, and goals will come.

“It's a little frustrating because I'd have liked to win in front of over 1,000 fans today. Things haven't gone for us and to stay up there we are going to have to do a bit more at the top of the pitch.”

FC United of Manchester moved within a point of leaders Lancaster on Tuesday, thanks to a 3-1 home win over Rushall Olympic, and have a game in hand.

But Marshall feels the draw with fifth-placed Hednesford could prove valuable. He added: “I think they will be up there at the end of the season, so it's not a point to be sniffed at. It shows how far we've come when we're disappointed not to win but the players gave everything.”

There was a Dolly Blues a debut off the bench for midfielder Adam Fairclough, signed from National League club Morecambe on a three-month loan.

The 18-year-old has made seven League Two appearances for the Shrimps, scoring in a 3-3 draw at Swindon Town, and Marshall said: “He's a local lad with loads of ability, who can play in several positions. He hasn't trained with us yet but he was really good. Hopefully he'll do well and can stay beyond January.”

Marshall confirmed that Charlie Bailey went to hospital for checks, having been substituted with a head injury after colliding with a post.

This Saturday Lancaster visit lowly Warrington Town, who are fresh from their first win in eight league games against Guiseley.

Aaron Bennett has joined North West Counties League high-flyers Ramsbottom United on dual registration.