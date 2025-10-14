"Teams want to stop us playing" - but there's no halting Jimmy Marshall and Lancaster

​​League leaders Lancaster City now have a target on their back – but manager Jimmy Marshall is delighted their Northern Premier League rivals can't find a way to stop their progress.

Saturday's 1-0 win at Leek Town stretched the Dolly Blues' unbeaten league run to 10 games – eight of them won and six clean sheets – and maintained their two-point lead at the top.

Joe Amison scored the only goal in added time as Lancaster responded admirably to their midweek FA Trophy exit at Prescot Cables.

Matchwinner Joe Amison is the Lancaster City hero at Leek Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Marshall told the club's media team: “It was another tight game at Leek and we know they are going to be tough at these places. Teams are setting up against us now and trying to stop us playing because we're top of the league on merit and playing some good football.

“I thought we controlled it for large parts and had good openings in the first half we should have done better with.

“I was really pleased with the application today – to keep knocking on the door and asking questions. We have different strings to our bow and it was a brilliant finish by Joe to guide it into the corner.”

The points were won despite some adversity, with Dylan Moonan forced off in the 12th minute and his replacement Nathan Caine also departing injured.

Marshall added: “Moons had to come off after taking a ball in the eye – he couldn't see. Nathan tweaked his ankle and had to come off too but I was really pleased with the five who came on – everyone really contributed.

“They kept going right to the end and got their reward. You can't beat a stoppage-time winner.”

Saturday brings another test of the Dolly Blues' credentials at home to Hednesford Town, who remain six points behind them in fifth after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Whitby Town.

“Hednesford will be a really tough game,” said Marshall. “They have good resources and I expect them to be right up there at the end of the season. It's a really big game and hopefully we'll get a good crowd because these lads are giving everything.

“They deserve all the support they can get, so hopefully we can get the Axe rocking and keep that unbeaten run going. The fans have been tremendous and are on the crest of the wave, so let's keep riding it.”