Lancaster want big crowd and top performance on Non-League Day

​Lancaster City hope to put a miserable Saturday at Ilkeston behind them by returning to winning ways against Morpeth Town in front of a bumper home crowd for Non-League Day.

The Dolly Blues lost 4-0 in Derbyshire last weekend, seven days after winning by the same score at Basford United in Sam Bailey's first game as interim player-boss.

Four defeats in their last five Northern Premier League games have left Lancaster in 14th spot – seven points clear of the bottom four with seven games remaining – and ready to return to Giant Axe after three successive away trips.

The Lancaster City goalmouth was a busy place at Ilkeston on Saturday Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Ilkeston pulled clear with three goals in the final 18 minutes of the first half. Harvey Kirby-Moore rounded off the Robins' victory with his second after the interval.

Forward Nic Evangelinos sat out the game but doesn’t believe drastic changes are needed. He told the club's media team: “We've been undone by three really poor errors, so I don't think there needs to be a massive change in how we approach the game.

“We started well and matched them quite well for the first 25 minutes but two errors in the first half have cost us. When you are on top in that period and you don't score, it knocks the stuffing out of you when the opposition score two in quick succession.”

One positive note for Lancaster was Dylan Moonan's return to action off the bench and Evangelinos said: “He's been out for two months, so it's lovely to have him back. He's one of the few who would probably be pleased with his performance.”

Looking ahead to this weekend, he added: “We were really good at Morpeth (a 2-0 win in November) and it will be good to be back at Giant Axe for Non-League Day. Hopefully we'll get a good crowd and a bit of positivity around the place.”

Admission on Saturday is £10 for adults but there are various discounts and special offers for Non-League Day (there are no Premier League or Championship matches due to an international break).

Discount rates are on offer for under-18s, those 65 and over, students and season ticket holders with any Premier League or EFL club. There will also be free entry for Under-12s, military servicemen and women and veterans, and blue light card holders. Members of local sporting clubs can also claim free tickets via the Fanbase app. Dolly Blues season ticket holders will be entitled to a free hot drink at the game.