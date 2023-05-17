With the Dolly Blues looking to improve upon their 11th place in the Northern Premier League top flight next time around, the club has announced a range of deals for the season to come.

An adult season ticket will cost £150, while it will be £110 for over-65s and £35 for those supporters aged between 12 and 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has also launched a first lifetime season ticket as, though terms and conditions apply, a one-off payment of £1,000 can see supporters attend every home league game at Giant Axe for the rest of their lives.

Lancaster City has revealed season ticket and matchday pricing for 2023/24 Picture: Phil Dawson

Younger supporters aged under 12 can join the Junior Dollies Club for £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That package includes a season ticket, scarf, Junior Dolly Blues certificate, a Lancaster City FC activity book, priority mascot and team of the week opportunities, as well as chances to meet the players and play on the Giant Axe pitch.

As for matchday admission prices, they will be £12 for adults, £9 for concessions, £5 for students, £3 for 12 to 17-year-olds and free for under-12s with an accompanying adult.

However, at the same time, 12 to 14-year-olds will also need to be accompanied by an adult.

Explaining the prices for next season, a club statement said: “General admission prices have had to be increased next season to reflect the rising costs across the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have tried to keep the increases as small as possible but understand any increase can be difficult for fans.

“Travelling Dolly Blues fans will have noticed that apart from a couple of exceptions, £12 was the cost of an adult ticket across the NPL Premier Clubs so this raise, albeit one which has been a difficult one to make, brings us in line with the rest of the League.

“This has been the primary driver in keeping season tickets affordable and lowering where we can.

“We believe this rewards those fans who attend most games and we would encourage you to consider purchasing a season ticket for next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad