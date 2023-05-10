​Midfielder Niall Cowperthwaite was the big winner on the night as he was named the player of the year by his fellow team-mates.

He was also recognised by the club’s media team who named his as their best player.

There was also a prestigious award for goalkeeper Sam Waller – on loan from Burnley – who received the chairman’s award, while Kyle Brownhill was voted as the supporters’ player of the year. It was a double gong for Jody Campbell in the ladies’ awards as she picked up the players’ player of the year as well as the supporters’ award.

Niall Cowperthwaite, left, with Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo: Lancaster City)

Steph Revie was named as the manager’s best player while Kayleigh Young’s haul of 44 goals – and counting – was recognised.

Robbie Dieghan was named as the Under-23s players’ player of the year while Jenson Butterworth picked up the chairman’s award.

Full list of honours:

Men: Chairman's Player of the Year – Sam Waller; Goal of the Season – Joel Davidson versus Stalybridge Celtic; Top goalscorer – Nic Evangelinos; Club member of the Year – Charlotte Harkin; Supporters’ Player of the Year – Kyle Brownhill; Director's Player of the Year – Sam Bailey; Joe Stephenson Memorial Trophy (Media Team's Player of the Year) – Niall Cowperthwaite; Players’ Player of the Year – Niall Cowperthwaite

Ladies: Manager's Player of the Year – Steph Revie; Top Goalscorer – Kayleigh Young; Club member of the Year – David Hall; Most Improved Player – Abi McGhee; Supporters’ Player of the Year – Jody Campbell; Players’ Player of the Year – Jody Campbell