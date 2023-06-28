The 21-year-old right-back moves to Giant Axe from Annan Athletic, for whom he played 27 times last season as they won promotion into Scottish League One for the first time.

He played 64 times in all competitions, scoring once, during two seasons north of the border.

Barnes initially came through the youth ranks at Carlisle United and had time on loan at Kendal Town before joining Annan in the summer of 2021.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

The new arrival told the club’s website: “I know that I’m hard working; I’ll always put 100 per cent in wherever I play.”

He is the second confirmed arrival of the summer, following on from Matty Clarke’s signing earlier this month.

Fell, who led Lancaster to 11th place in the NPL Premier table last season, has high hopes for the club’s latest arrival.

He also told the Dolly Blues’ website: “Charlie is someone we identified as a key summer acquisition.

“He’s another player we’ve had on our watch list since he left Carlisle.

“He had great experience in Scottish League Two last season and I know from speaking to Gav Skelton at Carlisle what his attributes are.

“He’s another talented young player who will be a great addition and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

City begin their pre-season programme for the 2023/24 campaign next week, when they travel to Slyne with Hest next Tuesday, July 4 (7pm).