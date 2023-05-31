News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster City announce defender's exit

Lancaster City have confirmed the departure of defender Rudy Misambo from Giant Axe.
By Gavin Browne
Published 31st May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The centre-half has opted to join Farsley Celtic, who finished 20th in National League North last season.

Misambo (29) had joined the Dolly Blues from Prestwich Heys in mid-February, scoring twice in 14 appearances.

The club’s retained list revealed a new contract had been agreed before Farsley made their move.

Rudy Misambo has swapped Lancaster City for Farsley Celtic (photo: Phil Dawson)Rudy Misambo has swapped Lancaster City for Farsley Celtic (photo: Phil Dawson)
Rudy Misambo has swapped Lancaster City for Farsley Celtic (photo: Phil Dawson)
Season ticket and matchday prices

City boss Mark Fell told the club website: “It’s disappointing news. We had agreed an improved deal for Rudy but, ultimately, the offer he’s been made is significantly higher and, with a young family, he doesn’t feel in a position to turn it down.

“Rudy has acted with real class during these last few days and I wish him all the best at Farsley.

“It’s always a difficult situation announcing player signings and retention.

“We want to keep fans informed but there is always a risk this will happen.

“It also highlights the contract vs. non-contact debate which is a really fine balancing act for a club with our resources.

“It’s still very early in the summer and we’re working on a number of potential incomings.

“As soon as things are confirmed, we’ll ensure fans are updated.”

Sam Bailey and Christian Sloan have both agreed to stay with City, who have also announced accessplanit as the club’s away shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 season.

As well as being on the front of the away shirt, the company will also become sponsor of the Neil Marshall Legend Stand.

The new sponsor is a Lancaster-based company that provides training management software.

Lancaster City chairman, Andy Baker, said: “The club is delighted that accessplanit will now sit on the front of our away shirt for the upcoming campaign.

“accessplanit continue to grow exponentially year on year, and to have a prestigious Lancaster business at the forefront of our club is fantastic.

“We sincerely look forward to continuing our partnership during the 2023/24 season and would like to once again thank accessplanit for their ongoing support.”

City have also confirmed half-a-dozen pre-season friendlies so far.

They have arranged home games against Altrincham (July 8) and Bolton Wanderers (July 12), as well as trips to Slyne with Hest (July 4), Holker Old Boys (July 22), Widnes (July 29) and Clitheroe (August 5).

