Lancaster City boss sets sights higher for next season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three straight wins have left the Dolly Blues eighth but this season's top-five is surely out of reach – they are five points adrift with just six to play for.
Lancaster ended their Giant Axe campaign on a high, coming from behind to defeat in-form Gainsborough Trinity 2-1 last Saturday.
Jamie Mellen scored the late winner but the focus was on club greats Paul Jarvis and David Norris, both playing their final home game before retirement.
Jarvis captained the side until Norris replaced him in the second half and took the armband.
Willcock told the club's media team: “It was a nice send-off and it was the plan for both of them to skipper the side at some stage. It's the first time I haven't started Nozzer but I have to look at the long-term development of the side.
“It was no game for the purists because the wind made it extremely difficult for both teams. I was happy to get in at 1-0 because I thought many aspects of our game were below par in the first half.
“But I'm delighted to get the win over the line. We've found a way to win without being at our best against a team who had won eight out of nine. I said set-pieces would be key and a moment of quality from Jamie has won it.
"I've put him in a different role and he's embraced it. He's given us a new dimension and balance with a left-footer in there.”
Lancaster visit second-placed Warrington Rylands on Saturday and Willcock wants his side to be competing at the top end next season.
He added: “It's only the start of the process for me and I can't wait to get stuck into them pre-season. We have some good footballers here.
“In the four-game losing run, it was good to see what we have in the dressing room when times are tough and they came through that with flying colours.
“It's important that we do things as a football club that allow us to have a solid foundation and kick on to see if we can make the play-offs. I want to be higher … and see a different Lancaster next season, able to go on good runs for longer.”