Lancaster boss Chris Willcock criticises Easter workload despite two wins

While “delighted” to see his Dolly Blues halt a run of four Northern Premier League defeats with victories at Guiseley on Saturday and at home to Bamber Bridge on Monday, Willcock felt a second match in 48 hours overburdened the players.

“I think we started the game on empty and went into the red second half,” he said. “One or two wanted a top-up of oil out there and we had four flat tyres at one stage.

​Dom Lawson’s second goal proves the winner against Bamber Bridge Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

“All the credit goes to the players. It wasn't a great spectacle and you have to look at the quick turnaround.

“The EFL play Friday-Monday, so I don't understand why we can't at our level. You saw the number of players who went down with injuries. It's extremely challenging for clubs at this level.”

Ninth in the Premier Division, Lancaster are still five points outside the play-off zone with only three matches left.

This Saturday brings the final home game of the campaign against a Gainsborough Trinity side immediately below Lancaster and is sure to be an emotional day after club stalwarts Paul Jarvis and David Norris confirmed they are to retire this summer.

Now 43, Norris first joined the club in 2018, having topped 450 EFL appearances with eight clubs, 325 of those with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town. The midfielder has scored 32 goals in 147 games for Lancaster.

As he embarks on the “last few games of the last last dance,” Norris stated on social media: “Although fitness-wise I feel good, 27 years has taken its toll on the body. Also needing to prioritise the family, kids and work.”

Jarvis made his City debut in 2009 and has gone on to make 169 appearances over four spells, defying testicular cancer.

Willcock paid tribute to him, saying: “Paul has been an unbelievable player for this club and with everything he's been through it's humbling. He has a lot going on in his private life but still wants to put a Dolly Blue shirt on. It will be a sad day but there are a lot of good memories for him here.”

The manager hopes forwards Jake Connelly and Dom Lawson can maintain their scoring form. The former was on target in both Easter wins and top scorer Lawson bagged two against Brig.