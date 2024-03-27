Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second-half goals by Bobby Grant and Sol Solomon sealed victory for the promotion-chasing Merseysiders on Saturday before Dolly Blues captain Sam Bailey saw a stoppage-time penalty saved.

Willcock told the club's media team: “There were many aspects I was really happy with but two mistakes ultimately cost us.

Sam Bailey saw this late penalty for Lancaster saved Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

"I saw signs of a team that's tightening. The spirit and togetherness is good.

“For large parts of the first half, in particular, I thought we moved the ball well and got into some good areas but final passes let us down, a bit of quality and decision-making.”

Willcock admits it's a worry that his side have scored only once during that four-game losing run.

He added: “We've not scored in two games. We have to go back to the drawing board a little on that and think about getting players in the right areas to create bit more than we are.

“Sam could have stuck that (penalty) in on another day but there wasn't enough time left really to change the course of the result.”

The club's Non-League Day incentives helped boost the crowd to a season's best 1,010 and Willcock hopes the result won't discourage them from returning.

“The crowd was really pleasing and hopefully we start to boost the attendance on a regular basis,” he said.

“It was nice to play in front of a decent crowd, which made for a good atmosphere and good energy to the game. Players responded to that but the game drifted away from us.”

He hopes the fans will return in numbers for the Easter Monday derby with Bamber Bridge but first comes Saturday's trip over the Pennines to face a Guiseley side just one point outside the play-off zone.

Lancaster find themselves in 10th spot on 50 points, probably too far from the play-offs (nine points) to challenge with just five games remaining.