Lancaster City boss plans to end run of draws with FA Cup victory
The Dolly Blues are one of just four clubs still unbeaten six games into the Northern Premier League season, though they have drawn all five since the opening-day victory over Basford United.
The latest was a goalless stalemate at Mickleover on holiday Monday, though Willcock believes they are moving in the right direction.
The manager told the club's media team: “In the first half I thought we controlled the game and got some great situations.
“I thought the performance was better than Saturday (a 1-1 home draw with Matlock Town), certainly first half – the quality was better and we had constant pressure.
“We just have to keep working on our finishing and hopefully we'll have more joy in front of goal.”
Willcock's side started strongly at the Amott Arena as Chris Dagnall headed just off-target from Dom Lawson's cross. Charlie Bailey forced the first save of the game from home keeper Yusuf Mersin with a shot from the edge of the box.
The ball did find the Mickleover net from a throw in the 75th minute but the 'goal' was ruled out. “For me, it's a goal,” said Willcock. “There was minimal contract but he's deemed it a foul.”
Lancaster substitute Aaron Fleming had two chances, forcing a save from Mersin and then shooting wide after a one-two with Lawson.
The best chance of the game fell to Nic Evangelinos on 87 minutes but he fired over before Lawson and debutant Jack Byrne both had headers saved.
Lancaster start their FA Cup campaign at home to North West Counties League club Barnoldswick Town in Saturday’s first qualifying round. They have made little progress in the competition in recent years but Willcock wants that to change.
“Barnoldswick will be a good test,” he said. “They will give it everything against a team from two leagues up and we have to be very careful.”
The boss added that Sam Bailey could be fit to return in the tie but may be held back a further week for the league trip to Gainsborough Trinity.
Lancaster: McLenaghan, C Bailey, Kilifin, Moonan, Beeden, Allington, Bennett, Ikpakwu, Lawson, Dagnall, Evangelinos; Subs: Holland-Wilkinson, Coulton, Byrne, Fleming, Alabi.