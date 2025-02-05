Lancaster City boss Chris Willcock gives verdict on first win of year

​​Chris Willcock was delighted to see his Lancaster City side rewarded for cutting out the mistakes on Saturday, when they celebrated their first win of 2025 away to second-placed Guiseley.

Having failed to win any of last month's five fixtures, a goal in each half by Lewis Mansell secured a 2-1 success in Leeds which lifted the Dolly Blues into the Northern Premier League's top 10.

Most pleasing for boss Willcock, Lancaster ironed out the defensive errors which have been costing them dear.

Nic Evangelinos made his 100th Lancaster City appearance at Guiseley Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

He told the club's media team: “The lads stayed strong and there was some really good defending in there, which has been lacking in recent weeks.

“What we've done today is give ourselves a chance by being in the game at half-time. We've put in a shift today and shown some really good quality,

“We limited the mistakes we've been making and gave ourselves a chance, and that's all I asked prior to kick-off.

“It was a great response after some real disappointment in recent weeks and let's see if we can kick on. If we an reach that level again, it gives us the platform to get something.

“We've had a disappointing start to the year. it's not where I expected to be but we now we have to go and show that same appetite, quality and endeavour over the next two home games.”

Those home games are against FC United of Manchester on Saturday and Prescot Cables next Tuesday. United are just a point behind the Dolly Blues but have played two games more.

Willcock was delighted for two-goal Mansell and added: “Lewis deserved his brace. His work ethic was really good but I thought Nico (Evangelinos) and Marcus Cusani really backed him up well. The front three really defended from the front and at times were a real threat.”

It was Evangelinos' 100th Dolly Blues appearance and Willcock added; “He'll say himself he should have more goals this season but you can utilise him in different roles. I thought he contributed to the team really well. He can be proud of his performances for the club and hopefully there are many more.”

Brayden Shaw has been voted player of the month for January.

Jody Campbell scored a hat-tick for the Dolly Ladies in their 5-1 away win over Burnley Belvedere.