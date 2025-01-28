Cup failure a worry for Lancaster boss Chris Willcock
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Willcock felt the disappointment of last week’s Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy exit carried over into Saturday's league game with Hebburn Town, who twice led before Dylan Mooney's late header sealed a 2-2 draw at Giant Axe.
Lancaster are still awaiting their first win of 2025 after five games, having taken two points from four Northern Premier League fixtures, while going out of the LFA competition on penalties to Longridge Town. The North West Counties League club will meet Southport in the semi-finals.
Speaking after Saturday's draw, Willcock told the club's media team: “I'm still hurting from Tuesday big-time because I thought it was a massive opportunity to have a fantastic end to the season.
“It's still a puzzle I have to find an answer to – why our cup form has been so poor this season. That needs a lot of work going into next season.
“With the stature of this football club, not to be making the semi-finals of the LFA cup on a regular basis for me is criminal and is something we have to address.
“We have to be able to have a decent cup run in one or two of the competitions to have something else to look forward to apart from the league.
“The players were hurting a bit from Tuesday, which was understandable, and I was hurting even more.”
Despite the cup hangover, Willcock praised the response against Hebburn and added: “When they were right at it they really played for the badge and got a serious sweat on, so there are lots of positives.”
Lancaster, who visit second-placed Guiseley on Saturday, stand 12th in a tight NPL Premier table – only one point behind a Hyde United side four places above them.
Dolly Blues goalkeeper Andre Mendes has joined NW Counties club Abbey Hey on dual registration. Mendes rejoined Lancaster in November but has lost him place to Aidan Dowling, signed from Cork City last month.
Lancaster raised money for the family of their player Brayden Shaw and for Cure Leukaemia at Saturday’s match. Brayden's sister Kia has a rare form of the disease and a collection was held at the game. Brayden plans to run the Paris Marathon in April in aid of the Cure Leukaemia charity.