Lancaster boss Chris Willcock frustrated in bid for back-to-back wins

​​Lancaster City's struggle to record back-to-back victories in the Northern Premier League continues to cause huge frustration for boss Chris Willcock.

Both this month's victories have been followed by defeats, the Dolly Blues going down 2-1 at third-placed Ashton United on Saturday after their 1-0 midweek win over Prescot Cables.

Goals by Al Byrne and Sam Baird put Ashton two up in Greater Manchester. Lancaster had recovered from a 2-0 half-time deficit to draw October's reverse fixture at Giant Axe but couldn't repeat the feat, despite man of the match Lewis Coulton's fantastic long-range strike giving them hope.

​Chris Willcock is frustrated by his Lancaster side’s defensive mistakes Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Again Willcock was left to rue defensive mistakes and told the club's media team: “Aidan (Dowling) had one save to make in the first half but once again we've defended two situations poorly and found ourselves 2-0 down.

“I was furious with the second goal a minute before half-time, which has killed us. The response of the lads was magnificent second half. The intensity and quality on the ball was what we have been preaching but to score two against these will always be difficult.

“I thought after half-time we dominated. We created numerous opportunities but nothing clear-cut because they defended so deep. On the balance of play we should have won. We lost the game because of two moments in the first half.”

The Dolly Blues have managed to win successive league games only twice this season, in early September and mid-November. Twelfth-placed Lancaster have won 16 fewer matches than this Saturday's visitors Macclesfield, who are 22 points clear at the top.

Willcock added: “I'm really disappointed not to get what we deserved but that's because of two really poor moments in the game.

“We need to take more opportunities to give ourselves a chance but we need to cut the mistakes out.

“We've rotated the back four again but we still end up conceding two goals ,and that's why we can't get back-to-back wins.

“We've put ourselves in so many good situations to do that throughout the season and we haven't been able to back it up by defending properly. We are striving for back-to-back defensive displays as something we can build on for next season.”