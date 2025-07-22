Keeper deal and six-goal win boost Lancaster boss Jimmy Marshall

​​It's not often a goalkeeper is singled out for praise after his team has won 6-0 – but the arrival of Brad Kelly is filling Lancaster City with hope for 2025/26.

Before the floodgates opened after half an hour at Longridge Town, new signing Kelly pulled off some key saves to prevent the North West Counties League club opening the scoring on Saturday.

Having a settled number one is big boost to manager Jimmy Marshall ahead of a Northern Premier League campaign which begins at Hyde United on August 9.

​Nic Evangelinos (right) scored two of Lancaster’s six goals at Longridge Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHTOGRAPHY

The Dolly Blues have frequently used the loan market for shot-stoppers and Marshall said of former Rochdale keeper Kelly: “Brad did his job fantastically before the goal settled us down.

“We chased Brad all summer and it's important to have a keeper settled in the team, and not be chopping and changing. He can hopefully have a run of games and do really well.”

After Jim Craig broke the deadlock from a Jamie Mellen corner, two Nic Evangelinos strikes gave Lancaster a 3-0 half-time cushion, his second also from a Mellen corner.

Joe Amison curled in the fourth, then Marcus Cusani netted his first Dolly Blues goal for a year and crossed for Lewis Coulton to complete the scoring.

Marshall added: “It was a good workout. We've done really well in pre-season in all different types of tests. We weathered the storm for 20 minutes but then we were fantastic and scored some great goals, different types of goals.”

Lancaster weren’t so clinical at Garstang on Tuesday, when the North West Counties League side held them to a goalless draw.

Nathan Caine forced the home keeper into a first-minute save but Lancaster couldn't break the deadlock.

Half-time substitute Evangelinos had chances and Craig also went close at the Riverside.

Tickets were not on sale for next Tuesday's home fixture against Morecambe as we went to press, with Lancaster awaiting clarification on whether the match will go ahead.

The Shrimps cancelled their game against Barrow this Tuesday amid ongoing turmoil over the sale of the club. They have, however, reassured AFC Fylde of their intention to fulfil Saturday's match against them.