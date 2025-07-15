A win and a defeat as Lancaster welcome new keeper Kelly

​​New goalkeeper Brad Kelly impressed Lancaster City boss Jimmy Marshall on his first Dolly Blues outing against Barrow.

The League Two club won 2-0 at the Giant Axe, with two Innes Cameron strikes, though it took a last-minute penalty to seal Saturday’s pre-season game.

Kelly, 21, had been been at Rochdale since the age of 13 and made his National League debut in March.

Goalkeeper ​Brad Kelly made his Lancaster City bow in Saturday’s match against Barrow Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Marshall said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to sign Brad. He’s a decent shot-stopper and is good with his feet, whilst also able to command his box. He is eager to come here, do well and hopefully play regularly and kick on.

“I’ve been chasing him for a large part of the summer, so I am delighted to get the deal over the line and have a permanent goalkeeper, who can hopefully settle quickly into the squad over the coming friendlies ready for the season starting."

As for Kelly's first Dolly Blues outing, the manager added: “He was great in goal but didn't have to make a lot of saves.”

There were six trialists in Lancaster's squad of 21 for the sell-out clash with the Cumbrians, who couldn't break the deadlock until the 56th minute. Lancaster's best chances included Lewis Mansell's first-minute shot into the side-netting and a header over the bar by Nic Evangelinos.

Marshall added: “I think pre-season is going well. We've had a variety of opposition and the only disappointing thing is that we've picked up a few injuries.

“We held our own for large parts against a good EFL side in stifling conditions – on the whole a massive positive. We probably won't carry as big a squad into the coming games. We'll trim it down and there's a lot of competition for places, which is pleasing.”

Marshall took Lancaster to his former club Kendal Town for Tuesday night’s friendly, where new signing and ex-Mintcake Steven Yawson opened the scoring in a 2-1 win. Nathan Caine made it two before Matt Dudley pulled one back.

Pre-season continues away to North West Counties League sides Longridge Town on Saturday and Garstang next Tuesday.

Lancaster’s Northern Premier League fixtures for 2025/26 are due to be released at 2pm this Thursday.