With Morecambe looking set to face their third penalty shootout in a row in the competition, Miles Welch-Hayes’ 97th minute goal gave Harrogate victory.

However, it was the Shrimps who progressed from the group stages by way of goals scored.

Derek Adams made a number of changes to the Morecambe team that drew at Burton Albion and saw Adam Mayor open the scoring after three minutes.

Adam Mayor scored his first senior Morecambe goal at Harrogate Town Picture: Ian Lyon

The youngster chalked up his first senior goal for the club, making the most of a defensive slip to score from close range.

Morecambe almost doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Kieran Phillips was played in on goal but failed to find the target with his chip.

Arthur Gnahoua’s powerful shot was tipped away by Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley on 14 minutes but, after a sluggish start, the hosts finally came into proceedings.

Tyler Frost fired well wide before Finn O’Boyle levelled the scores with the half-hour mark approaching.

Morecambe had a good chance to regain the lead on 32 minutes but, after rounding Oxley, Phillips could only find the side netting.

The second half saw a string of wasted chances at both ends but Harrogate looked the more dangerous.

Sam Folarin should have put them ahead on 68 minutes, but fired over from eight yards, before O’Boyle’s effort was superbly blocked by Anthony O’Connor.

Phillips wasted two more good opportunities for the Shrimps, including a close-range header against the crossbar with an empty goal in front of him.

Mayor was the next to miss the target when he blazed over from the left-hand side of the box as the game looked set for penalties.

However, the Shrimps were made to pay for their poor finishing when some shocking defending from a corner allowed Welch-Hayes to head past Adam Smith and win the game.

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Welch-Hayes, Thomson, Folarin (Muldoon 73), Richards, Austerfield, Frost, Ferguson, Horbury (Ramsay 75), Daly, O’Boyle. Subs not used: Jameson, Falkingham, Grant, McArdle.

Morecambe: Smith, Gibson, Delaney (Fane 65), Connolly (Bedeau 65), Gnahoua, Weir (Shaw 65), McLoughlin (Watts 72) Cooney, O’Connor, Phillips, Mayor. Subs not used: Ripley, Rawson.

Referee: Darren Drysdale.