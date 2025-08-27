Terrell Agyemang (centre) has become Morecambe's latest new arrival Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Morecambe have announced their latest signing with the arrival of Terrell Agyemang.

The 22-year-old, who can play as a full-back or in central midfield, joins the Shrimps after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Agyemang came through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic before joining Manchester City in 2022.

After a year with them, he moved to Middlesbrough who twice loaned him to Hartlepool United in the 2023/24 season.

He played 14 times for Hartlepool across those two spells, which were followed by a season-long loan to Airdrieonians 12 months ago.

That loan came to an end in January this year, following 19 league and cup matches for the Diamonds.

He now becomes the 14th player brought to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium by Ashvir Singh Johal following his appointment as Morecambe manager last week.

Johal said: “Terrell is someone I have known about for a long time when he was a young player at Charlton.

“He was bought by Manchester City (and) was part of the best under-21 team in the country, as they won the Premier League 2 title during his time there.

“Terrell then joined Middlesbrough and had experience in the first team. He’s also got experience in the National League and in Scotland.

“He is someone who we have identified will fit the environment we are trying to create.

“First and foremost, he is a very hard worker; he has a fantastic personality.

“He is going to be a great fit for the style of play, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he fits into this team this season.”