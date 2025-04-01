Five 'massive' matches for Lancaster City to steer clear of danger
Dolly Blues supporters may be getting a little nervous, though, after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at second-placed Worksop Town left Lancaster with one point to show for their last three Northern Premier League games.
Interim boss Sam Bailey's side are three places and four points clear of the bottom four with five games remaining.
Four of those are against teams in the bottom six, starting with Whitby's visit to Giant Axe on Saturday.
The east coast club are currently fourth-bottom, meaning Saturday's result could see Lancaster pull clear of the relegation zone or be dragged deep into the dogfight.
Forward Evangelinos told the club's media team: “It's a massive game, I think they all are now. Whitby are down there fighting as well, and if we start like we did (at Worksop) and play how we did for the first hour, we won't have anything to worry about.”
Lancaster played all but the first 13 minutes with 10 men, having had captain Christian Sloan sent off for dragging back Aleksandr Starchenko, who went on to score twice.
The visitors held out for over an hour and even took the lead through Lewis Mansell. However, the team leading the race to finish runners-up to Macclesfield then scored four in 20 minutes to wrap up their 10th straight league win.
Evangelinos added: “I thought we started really well but it was a shame with Sloany getting sent off, which has impacted the game massively.
“They are a really good side, which they showed in the last half-hour, but until then we did really well and held our own.
"When you run yourself into the ground for so long it's always going to be really tough in the last half-hour.
“We were on top at times but they still had a great deal of possession. They had extra men in the box, which we just couldn't deal with.”
The club's end-of-season awards ceremony will take place at Lancaster Cricket Club on Easter Monday, April 21, at 7pm.
Admission is free by ticket and these can be obtained via the club website. Supporters can vote for their player and goal of the season.