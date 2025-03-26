Lancaster City tipped for squad boost for run-in

​Lancaster City are set to be boosted by the return of players from injury as they bid to steer clear of the relegation zone in the final month of the season.

That's the view of Marcus Cusani, who is on the comeback trail himself and saw fellow forwards Aaron Bennett and Nico Evangelinos return to action off the bench in Saturday's goalless draw with Morpeth Town.

Cusani told the club's media team: “We probably look at our most dangerous when Nico is linking up with Aaron. Having them coming in at this stage of the season, they are guaranteed to bring you goals with their track record.”

​Goalkeeper Lewis Forshaw made his debut on loan from Burnley Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Goals were in short supply on Saturday, when a Non-League Day crowd of 662 saw a stalemate in the first game at Giant Axe since the appointment of Sam Bailey as interim player-boss.

It left the Dolly Blues 15th in the Northern Premier League, five points clear of the bottom four with six games to play.

This Saturday they visit Worksop Town, who are second to champions Macclesfield and are on a nine-game winning run.

But Cusani is unfazed and added: “We've got to be fit and healthy, with a couple of us hopefully coming back from injury. It's going to be tough for Sam to pick 16 because we've got lads coming back and we have a good group going into the last games.

“Worksop are obviously flying but we've gone to big teams before and done a job, so we'll look to get those points to keep us away from that bottom line.”

To keep goals out of their own net, Lancaster are looking to youth: EFL Academy defenders Charlie Cox and Conor Haughey have extended their loans at the club untll the end of the season, while fellow teenage loanee Lewis Forshaw made his debut in goal last weekend.

The 18-year-old has rejoined the club from Burnley following a brief loan spell last season. The shutout against Morpeth means Forshaw has kept clean sheets on three of his four Lancaster appearances. He signed his first two-year professional contract at Turf Moor last summer.

There was a full debut against Morpeth for Blackpool’s Cox, who scored on his debut at Basford United and has now played three times for the Dolly Blues.

Haughey has moved from further up the Fylde coast at Fleetwood Town, being named man of the match in two of his five Lancaster games to date.