The Shrimps have made good use of the loan market in the last few seasons, forging links with clubs from the top two divisions in particular.

Ryan Cooney, Adam Phillips, Jacob Bedeau and Michael Mellon all joined from Burnley, Southampton loaned out Dynel Simeu and Caleb Watts, while Huddersfield Town accepted approaches for Kieran Phillips and Josh Austerfield.

Jokull Andresson (Reading), Josh McPake (Rangers), Liam Shaw (Celtic), Jensen Weir (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United) and Callum Jones (Hull City) are also among other loanees from higher-ranked clubs.

Liam Shaw (right) and Kieran Phillips (third right) impressed while on loan with Morecambe last season Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams has used the loan option again this season with Mellon joined by Eli King (Cardiff City), Ethan Walker (Blackburn Rovers), Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town) and James Connolly (Bristol Rovers).

Mellon (Scotland U21s) and King (Wales U21s) are two of the five Morecambe players presently on international duty, joined by JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s), Adam Mayor (England U20s) and Bedeau (Grenada).

“It’s great to see the players we have taken in over this window have been recognised by their international teams,” Adams said.

“It’s really promising, moving on from last season when we had real success with the loan players we had.

“Clubs in the Premier League, Championship and League One look to us as a club that helps enhance the reputation of their young players that they have high hopes for.”

The five loanees were part of a busy summer which saw 14 players leave the Shrimps and 16 come in.

Three wins and a draw in the first six leave Adams’ players 14th in the early League Two table, though only three points separate third and 15th.

Leaders Gillingham are next up for Morecambe, whose manager is more than happy with their first month.

Adams said: “We’re absolutely delighted because we’ve had to play a number of teams trying to get promoted.

“We’ve coped very well with that and the young players in our squad have been able to adapt very quickly.

“It’s been hard but the group has helped each other – and that’s with the wage (budget) being reduced by nearly half.