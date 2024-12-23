Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has spoken of his frustration at their current predicament as they entered the Christmas week bottom of the EFL.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Bromley at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium was the Shrimps’ third league defeat in a row.

It was also their fourth game without a goal in all competitions as they failed to have a shot on target against the newly-promoted Ravens.

Their troubles on and off the field continue to mount, with the threat of a two-point deduction hanging over the club’s head following their failure to report – on five separate occasions – the non-payment of amounts owed to HMRC within the required two working days.

A section of supporters also booed the team off the field at the weekend for the first time this season.

“I’m as frustrated as the fans,” said Adams, whose players visit Carlisle United on Boxing Day.

“I’m standing on the touchline and working ever so hard every day to try and make things better.

“I knew, when I came back here, how difficult it was but I didn’t think it would be as difficult as it has been.

“We have been competitive in games this season but we have lacked quality and quality costs you money – and unfortunately we haven’t had that.

“We had to put a squad together and we put 23 players together in the summer and, if we hadn’t done that, I don’t know where we would be.

“We might be even further behind than we are, but we are where we are at this moment in time and we have to do a lot better.

“I take responsibility as the manager and the players are taking responsibility for that too.

“They are trying their best and I think you can see that by the effort they are putting in, but we haven’t had the quality.

“It’s really, really hard and we have shown at times this season that we have the ability to match most teams – but not enough times – and we all have to keep on fighting.

“Investment will help us but when is it going to come? Until then, it is time for the players to find the quality they do have on a more regular basis.”