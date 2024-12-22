Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said errors at vital times proved decisive in their 2-0 defeat against Bromley on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Omar Sowunmi and Michael Cheek proved decisive, leaving Adams’ players with three points from 30 on home soil.

Defeat also leaves Morecambe five points from safety, having played a game more than third-bottom Accrington Stanley for good measure.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Not for the first time this season, Adams was left to rue an error in goal with Harry Burgoyne at fault for the visitors’ opener.

He said: “It was the story of our season really, goalkeeping mistakes.

“We had another today from a different goalkeeper, who didn’t collect a cross and made a mistake.

“We then made a mistake to give them a penalty and we gave them two goals on the day at one end and didn’t score again at the other.

“We were the better team at the start, but gave them a goal out of nothing and we have done that so many times this season.

“On the opposite side we haven’t scored enough goals and, today, we didn’t have any chances on target – and that is a huge problem in itself.

“We dominated on the ball in the second half without creating any opportunities, but we haven’t had any shots on target and that is a huge problem.”