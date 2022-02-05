Bolton Wanderers' boss has strong words for Morecambe supporters

The match at the Mazuma Stadium ended 1-1 but the final outcome wasn’t the main talking point.

That came deep into the second half when Morecambe were in front thanks to Cole Stockton’s 21st goal of the season.

However, the game took a turn for the fractious, seemingly triggered by Morecambe keeper Adam Smith handing an object allegedly thrown in his direction to referee Ross Joyce.

Ian Evatt had his say on the second half's events

That was followed by an exchange of views between the Bolton dugout and a section of the home supporters.

Play began again, only for another incident to see the teams taken off before another restart, in which Bolton equalised and a number of their fans entered the pitch.

Speaking afterwards, the Bolton manager said: “I’m emotional really. From minute one, the barrage of abuse that me and the rest of my staff and players got from directly behind the dugout was astonishing - no protection, encroachment, spitting.

“It took a racist remark for someone to stand up and do something about it. The game sometimes never fails to disappoint you.

“I’m even more astonished that the announcement comes over the tannoy to say both sets of supporters weren’t behaving.

“Our supporters, yes, they encroached the pitch to support our team and I’m not saying that’s right - but our supporters didn’t behave in that way, so I’m really disappointed in that.

“I feel for Stephen (Robinson, Morecambe boss). It’s not in any way, shape or form a mark against him, he was outstanding on the touchline and completely understanding.”

As for the Morecambe manager, he issued a brief response when asked about what had allegedly taken place.

Robinson said: “There’s lots of accusations going about, the relevant authorities are going to deal with that, but it’s also interrupted the game completely.

“The way we were going, we totally dominated and it’s so disappointing but I’ll let the relevant authorities deal with that and go from there.”

For their part, Morecambe also issued a statement shortly after the final whistle.

That read: “Morecambe Football Club are aware of a series of incidents and allegations that have been made during Saturday’s fixture against Bolton Wanderers in Sky Bet League One.

“The club will work with all relevant authorities to investigate the above.

“Morecambe FC will be making no further comment at this time. “