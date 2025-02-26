Big game becomes day of shame at Lancaster City

​A match marred by crowd trouble ended in a 3-1 home defeat by Macclesfield on a sorry Saturday for Lancaster City.

Danny Elliott scored a hat-trick as the runaway leaders – now 23 points clear – continued their procession towards the Northern Premier League title.

This was a third defeat in four games for the Dolly Blues, who have won only one of their last nine matches at Giant Axe.

​The outcome against Macclesfield may have been different had not this Sam Bailey penalty struck a post Photo: MICHAEL PORTER IMAGES

Brayden Shaw gave the home side the lead against Robbie Savage's Silkmen and a crowd of almost 1,000 could have witnessed a grandstand finish had Lancaster converted a penalty to make it 3-2. However, Sam Bailey's spot-kick struck the foot of a post.

And so all that was left for the Dolly Blues at the end was the sour aftertaste of the crowd disturbances during the first half.

A club statement reads: “Lancaster City Football Club condemn the actions from supporters of both sides today as the game was stopped for a period of time due to disorder in the first half.

“Regrettably, the Police had to be called and there was the potential of the game today being abandoned. The club would like to thank Lancashire Police for their response.

“A full report will be made to the League and Police. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Lancaster have slipped to 14th in the NPL Premier and head into their 10-game run-in six points clear of the relegation zone.

Four of the Dolly Blues' five March fixtures are away, starting with three successive Saturday road trips. This weekend they visit Hyde United, who climbed into the top-10 (four points above Lancaster) with a 2-0 win at Hebburn Town on Tuesday.

Lancaster announced three signings ahead of Saturday's game. Bobby Bjork, Conor Haughey and Louis Jakobs were named among the substitutes against Macc and the trio all made debuts in the second half.

Midfielder Blork is a former Blackpool Academy player who joins from fellow NPL club Ashton United for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Haughey, who has signed from Fleetwood Town's Academy on a 28-day loan, has represented Northern Ireland at youth levels.

And 24-year-old forward Jakobs has played for several clubs in his native Germany, most recently SG Dynamo Schwerin.