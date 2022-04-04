Tyson Fury films BT Sport pre-fight video at Morecambe's Winter Gardens

Fired up Tyson Fury visited Morecambe’s Winter Gardens to film a video for his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:25 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:39 pm

Tyson had a boxing ring set up in the middle of the iconic theatre in Morecambe and threw shadow punches in front of a large golden throne in the centre of the ring.

Fire breathers created a stunning backdrop as a fired-up Tyson goaded his opponent Whyte who he is due to fight on April 23.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin who is chair of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust said on the Winter Gardens Twitter account: “We were recently thrilled to welcome Tyson Fury who filmed his BT Sport advert in our amazing theatre. Thank you for choosing us.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Tyson Fury sings a version of the song "Walking in Memphis" in the ring as he celebrates his 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena on October 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fury, 33, who lives in Morecambe, has been training for the Whyte fight at his own gym near Morecambe Football Club.

The WBC Heavyweight Title fight will be available to watch on BT Sport Box Office.

Photo Neil Cross The Winter Gardens, Morecambe
