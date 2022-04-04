Tyson Fury films BT Sport pre-fight video at Morecambe's Winter Gardens
Fired up Tyson Fury visited Morecambe’s Winter Gardens to film a video for his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte.
Tyson had a boxing ring set up in the middle of the iconic theatre in Morecambe and threw shadow punches in front of a large golden throne in the centre of the ring.
Fire breathers created a stunning backdrop as a fired-up Tyson goaded his opponent Whyte who he is due to fight on April 23.
Professor Vanessa Toulmin who is chair of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust said on the Winter Gardens Twitter account: “We were recently thrilled to welcome Tyson Fury who filmed his BT Sport advert in our amazing theatre. Thank you for choosing us.”
Fury, 33, who lives in Morecambe, has been training for the Whyte fight at his own gym near Morecambe Football Club.
The WBC Heavyweight Title fight will be available to watch on BT Sport Box Office.