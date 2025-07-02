Apple

Apple’s flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is rarely reduced – but EE now has a cracking deal that matches the lowest UK price and adds a £30 case free.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is very rarely discounted by Apple thanks to its enduring popularity as one of the best, most tech-packed smartphones on the market.

With a hefty four-figure price tag it is not the cheapest option on the market but there some discounts appearing for the top-of-the-range iPhone.

We have checked tens of websites for the cheapest possible deal on an iPhone 16 Pro Max. These include John Lewis, Currys, Very and Apple itself.

The Pro Max 16 512GB version was released in September 2024 and the price was listed at £1,199 for the handset itself.

A few months on from launch and that price has dropped to £1,109 at some retailers and the best deal we have found is at EE Store. The mobile network has moved into hardware and now stocks everything from discounted PS5 consoles to top end mobile phones.

The deals include the iPhone 16 Pro Max and it comes complete with a freebie.

EE is selling the Pro Max model for £1,099, which matches the lowest price elsewhere, and it comes with a couple of other perks too. You can trade in your older phone to get money off the price and if it is a more modern phone in good condition it could bring the price below £1,000.

There is also a free £30 Casetify phone case included in the deal. You can add the case to your order at checkout and it is completely free.

The deal gives you the option of five different colours for the flagship iPhone. It comes with a 48 Megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom, plus a second camera with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 12 megapixel front facing camera.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max also includes Apple’s artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity. The phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display and longer battery life with Apple promising up to 27 hours of video playback on a full charge.

