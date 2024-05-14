Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven complete River Island outfits for every single day of your summer holiday

The sun has come out which can only mean summer is well and truly on its way. The holiday prep begins now from deciding which summer beauty products to take to planning all your outfits.

Thinking about what clothes you're going to take on holiday can be stressful, especially if you only have a small suitcase. But don’t worry because here is a list of the perfect outfit combinations that you can wear everyday.

We have searched the rails of high street River Island to find you the best holiday outfits at affordable prices. If you are heading away for a week and need some daily outfit inspo then we have created seven complete outfits so you will look incredible. From the airport outfit and chilling by the pool to eating out and drinking cocktails we've got you covered.

Summer holiday outfit ideas

River Island: 7 of the biggest fashion trends for your Summer holiday that won’t break the bank (River Island)

1. Airport outfit

For the perfect airport outfit the key is to be comfortable when sitting on the plane and then ready to sit by the pool as soon as you arrive. I love this simple Black Textured Mini Shirt Dress £38. You can throw over a Black Crochet Cardigan £50 for the flight and or keep it in your Straw Tote Bag. Pair the dress with a pair of Brown Leather Flat Sandals £30.

2. Soaking up the sunshine

Day one has to be spent lounging by the pool and the White Textured Cut Out Bandeau Swimsuit £35 will definitely make heads turn. The swimsuit also comes in blue or pink if white isn’t your thing and has a cute tie at the back. Add the Black Oversized Sunglasses £18 and sunscreen and you are good to go.

3. Night out and Cocktails

After a day by the pool it's time to shower and get ready for a night of cocktails. The Black Floral Puff Sleeve Shift Midi Dress £50 is lightweight so won’t make you feel too hot after dancing the night away. The dress is also available in all black or pink. Dress it up with a pair of Black Wide Fit Knot Espadrille Sandals £40 and Black Embossed Weave Clutch Bag £35.

4. Stroll along the beach

This stunning Floral Slip Maxi Dress £65 is the perfect dress to throw over a pink swimsuit or bikini. Easy to slip off if you decide to have a swim in the water after a long stroll on the beach.

5. Dining out

When it comes to eating out on holiday I want to taste everything. The perfect outfit for dining out has to be a co-ord. It's sophisticated, elegant and will be forgiving after a three course meal! I love the boho vibes of this Cream Shirred Glitter Bandeau Top £18 and matching Cream Glitter Tiered Beach Maxi Skirt £35 co-ord set.

6. Sightseeing and exploring

7. Heading home

When it’s finally time to leave the Black Floral Bandeau Jumpsuit £35 will show off your tan whilst keeping those happy holiday vibes. If you're feeling a bit chilly when you land then don't forget to take a jacket like the Cropped Linen Blend Jacket £60 perfect for completing your holiday look.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.