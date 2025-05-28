The PerfectDraft black Corona Extra starter bundle - The ultimate Father’s Day gift for the ultimate dad | PerfectDraft

The PerfectDraft Black Corona Extra Starter Bundle is the gift dad really wants this Father’s Day

If it’s good enough for David Beckham, it’s good enough for your dad. The football legend said: “It is great to be able to pour my own pint of pub quality Stella Artois beer at home with PerfectDraft .” And let’s be honest, your dad deserves more than just a pair of socks this Father’s Day.

That’s where the PerfectDraft Black Corona Extra Starter Bundle comes in. Reduced from £277.54 to just £159, this is the kind of gift that shows you really know what Dad wants: fresh, pub-quality beer on tap at home.

PhilipsPerfectDraft | PerfectDraft

The PerfectDraft Black Machine is the perfect gift for Father’s Day because it’s more than a beer dispenser, it's a statement piece. With a sleek matte black finish, clean LED display, and a minimalist, modern build, it fits seamlessly into any home bar setup, kitchen, shed pub, or man cave.

It’s stylish, compact, and incredibly user-friendly. With its fast 12-hour cooling system, your dad can enjoy ice-cold pints at 3°C, right from the tap and it’ll stay fresh and carbonated for up to 30 days.

This Corona bundle includes the black PerfectDraft beer machine, a 6-litre keg of Corona Extra and two Corona glasses. It’s perfect for garden lounging, BBQ weekends, or post-football wind-downs. Just add a lime wedge and he’s got that holiday feeling—without leaving the patio.

There is a huge range of kegs available including:

Stella Artois – a Belgian icon with a crisp, refreshing finish

Peroni Nastro Azzurro – smooth Italian style with a light citrus zing

San Miguel – a golden, full-bodied Spanish lager with a slight hoppy bitterness

Budweiser – the King of Beers, for those all-American vibes

And many more from German wheat beers to punchy IPAs and rich stouts

PerfectDraft Stella Artois | PerfectDraft

PerfectDraft makes the beer experience even better (and cheaper) with its empty keg return scheme. Simply send back used kegs and earn £5 in beer tokens per keg. It's a great way for Dad to save on future refills while doing something good for the planet.

This machine is engineered with the kind of reliability and quality that dads respect. It’s solid, sturdy, and backed by a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. Setup is really straightforward and easy to do. You can be pouring the perfect pint within seconds of opening the box. This isn’t just another gadget, it’s a lifestyle upgrade.

Product Features

Dimensions: 37.6cm (H) x 26cm (W) x 34.6cm (D, excluding drip tray)

Weight: 8.16kg – heavy enough to feel premium, light enough to move around

LED Indicators: Show when your beer’s perfectly chilled and when it’s running low

Cooling Time: Chills a new keg to 3°C in just 12 hours

Keg Capacity: Holds 6L kegs, each pouring approx. 10 pints

PerfectDraft machine | PerfectDraft

A PerfectDraft bundle isn’t just a great present, it’s an experience. It turns casual evenings into beer-worthy moments from football matches to garden parties. This is one of the best Father’s Day gifts out there, so give Dad the gift of perfect pints, in perfect style, every time.

PerfectDraft beer machines are available to shop on Amazon with the best deals are available via the official PerfectDraft.com website.

