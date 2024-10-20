Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three pairs of trainers worn by Kate Middleton on sale now, including her favourites which are now less than £50.

Whether in heels, all-weather boots or trainers, Kate Middleton always knows how to hit the mark with her footwear. And perhaps the most pleasing thing about her casual footwear is they are surprisingly affordable, especially when compared to the heels she’s often spotted wearing (Jimmy Choos anyone?).

Of course, over the years the Princess of Wales has been pictured wearing a whole host of pumps and sports shoes but while many are no longer stocked, there are a few you can still get hold of, including one pair currently on sale for less than £50.

The princess often opts for white, although she has indeed gone for something more colourful on a few occasions, however, there’s something rather stylish about a pair of jeans, or even a trouser suit paired with box-fresh footwear. For that reason, the three pairs I have picked out are of the gleaming white variety which also have the added bonus of going with anything.

Kate Middleton looks stylish whatever she wears - even when she's wearing trainers | Getty Images

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic in white (and khaki)

The pair of trainers Kate has possibly been pictured in the most are her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic pumps. She loves them so much she has them in both and khaki.

An absolutely timeless style, so if you can keep them clean they will last season after season. The uppers are made with pure-cotton canvas making them breathable and the vulcanised rubber sole offers extra grip.

Veja Esplar Trainers in white/gold

The princess has also been spotted wearing her Veja Esplar Trainers in white/gold more than once too so they are another option you can be sure of, coming so highly recommended!

Veja are known for their sustainable and responsibly sourced designs with these ethically-minded trainers coming complete with organic cotton laces and lining made from recycled materials. The Veja logo at the heel and the half V monogram to the sides elevates these trainers making them ideal if you want to pair them with something a little smarter.

The Veja Esplar Trainers are also on sale now at Flannels priced at £98 down from £120, so you’ll want to snap these up quickly if you’re hoping to twin Kate with these particular trainers.

Clockwise from left: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic, Veja Esplar and Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit | Brands' own

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit

If you’re actually meaning to do some serious sport in your trainers, you are probably better off opting for the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit which Kate was pictured wearing back in 2017. Over the years the design has been updated but it hasn’t really altered the general shape of the shoe very much at all.

Nike describes these trainers as “When innovation met vintage awesomeness” and are another pair which can claim some eco credentials being made with recycled content. They have a super stretchy fit and an innovative 1-piece air unit, cushioning your feet.

And I’ve even found you a special offer on these too, so although they are currently priced at £163.99 at Foot Locker, that’s still a £41 saving on the £204.99 they were originally priced at.

So if you are looking for trainers fit for a princess to add to your own footwear collection, these are certainly worth considering. Especially as you could save yourself almost £80 if you decide to buy all three.