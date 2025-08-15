Christian Williams congratulates Eugene on his big win | BOTB

A dream came true for one lucky BOTB entrant, who landed a £78k Aston Martin for just 20p after a tough year recovering from surgery.

Recovering from a hip replacement and unable to work, self-employed project manager Eugene Dunkley had been having a rough year – until he was handed the keys to a £78,000 Aston Martin he’d won in a prize draw for just 20p.

He had no idea what to expect when a film crew from online prize draw firm BOTB called him out of the blue and told him to get home quickly for a big surprise.

But the enormity hit when BOTB presenter Christian Williams walked him through a car park to reveal the gleaming orange supercar and hand him the key.

“No way! It’s my dream car,” Eugene exclaimed as he first set eyes on the 2018 model, worth £78,000 and showing just 31,000 miles on the clock.

“I’ve had quite a year,” he admitted, explaining how a hip replacement in February – and missing a work contract ahead of the operation – had kept him out of work for months.

Christian gave him a hug to help steady his emotions. “This is a lot of stress you’ve had, literally just instantly lifted. It’s a big day for you, a massive day” he said.

“My son is going to go bananas,” Eugene laughed as he sat behind the wheel and started up the 500bhp V8 engine.

Then came the choice: keep his dream car or take a cash alternative of £55,000.

“Having the cash instead of the car would just break my heart, because I want to keep it. But the cash would come in really handy right now,” admitted Eugene, who lives in Hertfordshire.

