My Apple Mac mini M4 set up neatly under the monitor on my home office desk. | National World

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This compact powerhouse transformed my home office — and it’s now even cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m amazed to see this brilliant mini Mac with such a good discount — and if you’re thinking of upgrading your home office setup, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat.

I bought mine when it launched last November, after realising my MacBook Air just wasn’t up to the heavy lifting I was asking of it day to day. I’m not really a techie — I don’t care about the finer points of chip architecture or benchmark scores — but I do know what it’s like to lose your rhythm because your machine stutters or freezes while juggling Chrome tabs, a graphic editor and a podcast app.

The Air is still great on the go or for sneaky sessions in the garden, but I knew I needed a proper rig for those full-on days when productivity is paramount. And that’s what the Mac mini delivered.

I ignored the temptation to splash out on maximum storage, for two good reasons. First, my Air’s 256GB has never filled up, because everything lives in the cloud these days. Second, Apple charges a silly premium for more storage — about £200 for another 256GB — when you can pick up a decent SSD card for a tenner.

What really matters here is the performance. The Mac mini’s 16GB of unified memory, 10-core CPU and GPU, and Apple’s magic M4 chip keep everything humming. Tasks that used to make my Air hang are now seamless, and I can keep Canva, iMovie, Riverside and a dozen tabs open without juggling apps.

Blink and you'll miss it: my Mac Mini nestled under my iPad on the left of my office setup | National World

It’s not infallible — even this can slow down if you leave everything open — but it’s by far the smoothest experience I’ve had on a Mac.

And then there’s the size. My home office is a glorified box room, and space is at a premium. With the Mac mini, my desk feels spacious again, even with a big monitor and an iPad second screen.

Even before the Prime Day deal, I thought the Mac mini was a bargain — for less than £600, it offered better performance than laptops twice the price. Now, at just £499 on Amazon’s Prime Day sale, it’s genuinely astonishing value.

If you’re considering an upgrade, grab it while it lasts — this is a machine that makes every day at your desk smoother, faster and just that bit more enjoyable.

Carly 20% off!! Unlock hidden features and save money with Carly’s smart car diagnostic tool £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Ever wondered what that warning light on your dashboard actually means? Basic OBD scanners might tell you the code – but Carly goes much further. This clever German-made device pairs with a powerful app to translate those fault codes, explain what’s wrong, and even guide you through potential fixes. You’ll also unlock bonus features, like hidden menus and digital speedos on compatible cars. Right now, you can get 20% off as part of Carly’s Birthday Sale with code BDAY20. For more details click here.

Amazon Amazon deal of the day: Ninja Creami £ 156.00 Buy now Buy now The Ninja CREAMi is a game-changer for homemade ice cream lovers – and it’s currently on offer at Amazon for just £156, down from £199.99. This versatile machine makes everything from gelato and frozen yoghurt to smoothies and milkshakes using preset programmes and easy-freeze tubs. Just mix your ingredients, freeze for 24 hours, and let the Ninja do the rest. It’s perfect for creative flavour combos and ideal for anyone with dietary needs – whether you’re dairy-free, vegan or keto. Stocks are limited and the deal won’t last forever, so grab one now and treat yourself to a summer of frozen delights.