Jamie Laing has released a track to turn mornings into turbocharged triumphs

The podcast host, ultramarathon runner, and reality TV star has turned motivational speaker for a spoken word anthem called Morning People.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track is a bold, synth-driven battle cry for better mornings, smarter sleep, and screen-savvy starts.

From “check in with your breath” to “use your feet and “find your rhythm” Jamie delivers actionable advice designed to help a sleep-deprived nation build better habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to help the nation “carpe the heck outta that diem,” the song comes with an animated lyric video full of dopamine-bright visuals, following an animated Jamie leaping into action.

The star, whose track is available on Spotify, has teamed up with Samsung Health to encourage the nation to become more morning people, with AI-powered sleep tracking and personalised energy scores available on its Galaxy Watch & Ring series.

Jamie said: “If you can beat the morning, you can win the day.

“That’s why I love what Samsung Health is doing – helping people understand the body and the mind, and tech can empower you to live your best day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Samsung Health campaign promoting healthier mornings through wearable technology | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The track aims to help Brits beat the morning

The track follows research which found 30 per cent of Brits hit snooze on a weekday morning two or more times.

Meanwhile, 24 per cent feel groggy most mornings when they wake up.

Four in 10 (42 per cent) believe tiredness is holding them back from becoming their best self, while 51 per cent say they’d be more inclined to try new things if they had a restful night’s sleep.

A third have blamed snapping at someone on lack of sleep, and 23 per cent believe not getting enough shut eye has made them crave junk food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whereas 17 per cent have cancelled a workout due to tiredness, and 21 per cent have made a mistake at work after a bad night’s sleep.

In fact, 41 per cent have even nodded off in the workplace because they were so exhausted.

The research found the top sleep disruptors include temperature (35 per cent), overthinking conversations (32 per cent), and discomfort (28 per cent).

Other common culprits include work stress (24 per cent), worrying about loved ones (22 per cent), and scrolling on social media (14 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annika Bizon from Samsung, which has announced new health features to help consumers set up habits, improve sleep, heart health, fitness and nutrition as part of the upcoming One UI 8 Watch, said: “Sleep is the foundation to our approach to health, as it influences physical and mental wellbeing, yet our research reveals that many of us aren’t getting enough.

“That’s why we are taking action, providing innovative tools to help people understand and improve their sleep.

“By offering insights, coaching, and inspiration like the Morning People track, we are empowering better starts and helping the nation seize the day.”