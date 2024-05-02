Football team includes heroes that suffer with critical heart conditions

The inspiring lineup, unveiled at Wembley Stadium, contains a team of players and fans who have either survived a cardiac arrest or saved someone’s life – and who will be highlighting the importance of learning lifesaving CPR.

The 'Re-Starting 11' team, managed by icon Graeme Souness and Hoddle, also features Derby County defender Megan Tinsley and Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke.

The line-up is part of a new campaign, ‘Every Minute Matters’, which was created by Sky Bet and the British Heart Foundation. It aims to recruit 270,000 people – the equivalent of three Wembley Stadiums – to learn lifesaving CPR over the next 12 months.

Souness, who was diagnosed with coronary heart disease in his early 30s, said: “CPR saves lives – and you only have to look at our Re-Starting 11 to see that.

“It’s a privilege to join a team of inspiring people, many who are only here today thanks to CPR, as we stand with Sky Bet and the British Heart Foundation to call on the nation to take action. Every day, more than 80 people will suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK – and that’s why we need more people to learn CPR through RevivR.

“Together we can equip thousands more fans with the knowledge and confidence to perform these lifesaving skills, because in the crucial moments following a cardiac arrest every minute really does matter.”

The team includes Tom Lockyer, who had cardiac arrest at Bournemouth in 2023

No minute wasted

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, equating to at least five every 90 minutes – and each minute that passes without CPR reduces the chance of survival by up to 10 per cent.

And fewer than one in 10 survive - often because those around them lack the skills or confidence to perform CPR.

Every Minute Matters will urge everyone to take 15 minutes – the length of the half-time interval – to learn CPR with the charity’s online tool RevivR, while Sky Bet is pledging to donate £3million to support the work of Britain’s biggest heart charity starting with £10,000 for every goal scored in the EFL Play-Offs.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Millions have watched as players and fans have suffered devastating cardiac arrests in football stadiums – cardiac arrests really can happen to anyone, anywhere and at any time. Every Minute Matters will equip thousands of fans with lifesaving CPR skills, giving them the confidence to step in during the ultimate medical emergency.

“It will also improve access to defibrillators in communities across England, and fund millions of pounds of groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart conditions. With the support of legends from the world of football who have been affected by devastating heart conditions, this ambitious partnership will undoubtedly save lives.”

The Re-Starting 11 team includes:

Graeme Souness (Team Co-Manager): The former Liverpool FC player and manager was diagnosed with coronary heart disease. He has undergone several operations in his life and suffered from a heart attack.

Glenn Hoddle (Team Co-Manager): The former Tottenham Hotspur legend and Chelsea and England manager suffered a cardiac arrest in October 2018 and his life was saved through CPR.