ECITB Census reveals industry hiring challenges in the North West

Findings of a workforce report published today have highlighted the challenges facing the North West to ensure it has the skilled workers needed to meet future demand in the engineering construction industry (ECI).

The ECI plays a crucial role in the UK meeting its net zero ambitions, spanning sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, food and drink, pharmaceuticals and water treatment.

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Regional Workforce Census report offers a comprehensive overview of the ECI workforce in the North West, having gathered data on more than 26,000 workers in the region.

It reveals that 77% of employers in the North West are experiencing challenges in hiring workers, compared to 71% in the wider industry.

The industry needs a pipeline of trained, skilled workers to meet demand in the North West.

Roles such as mechanical, process and structural engineers, design technicians, welders, pipefitters, riggers and health and safety specialists are proving most challenging to fill.

Employers in the region say competition from other companies and a lack of qualifications are the main issues, with location and a lack of experience among applicants also posing challenges. Some employers also noted difficulties in meeting the expectations of potential new entrants.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said: “The Census is vital in helping industry understand labour market dynamics, anticipate workforce challenges and develop strategies to address skill gaps across Great Britain, such as in the North West.

“Only through bringing in new talent, training and upskilling existing workers can industry benefit from the skilled workforce it needs both for now and the future.

“The ECITB will continue to support employers in the region to invest in their talent pipeline – helping industry to grow the number of apprenticeships and graduate opportunities, developing alternative entry pathways and funding quality training to upskill and reskill the workforce.”

Other key findings on the North West from the Census

The North West is the largest region in Great Britain in terms of workforce numbers in the ECI.

The region anticipates an 8% growth in headcount by 2027. Though one of the lowest projected regional growth rates, this would represent a significant increase in workers given that the North West accounts for 28% of the total ECI workforce.

The workforce mostly operates in the nuclear sector (69%), such as in decommissioning activities, with oil and gas (8%) and chemicals (6%) as secondary sectors.

Hotspots exist in and around Warrington, extending from Ellesmere Port up to Manchester, and near Seascale and along the Cumbrian coast up to Workington.

The regional workforce has a higher proportion of professionals, managers and support roles compared to the wider ECI, reflecting the key role of off-site activities in the area.

The North West bucks the trend of the ageing workforce issues seen across the wider industry. With 21.8% of the workforce under 30, compared to 17% for the wider ECI, the region has one of the youngest ECI workforces. Also, only 10.3% of the workforce is above 60, compared to 13.9% in the industry as a whole.

Helping predict future trends

The ECITB conducts a census every three years, with in-scope employers providing information on workforce numbers by occupation, sector and location, as well as demographics data on age, gender, ethnicity and nationality.

Employers primarily involved in engineering construction are considered ‘in-scope’ of the ECITB’s remit, with those exceeding a certain size legally required to contribute to an industrial training levy.

In summer 2024, employers were asked to fill out an online survey which included questions on expected workforce growth, business opportunities by sector and hiring challenges.

Andrew added: “Thanks to a record response rate, up from 54% of the workforce covered in 2021 to 78.8%, the ECITB will now be able to provide more precise, up-to-date data to industry and make predictions on future workforce trends and labour demands in the North West.

“The Census data will help inform training interventions and ensure accurate representation of industry in our discussions with governments and other partners.”

Find out more about the ECITB Workforce Census at: www.ecitb.org.uk/research/census/