Asda: Supermarket cuts prices of more than 200 own brand products - see where you can save
Asda has cut prices of more than 200 of its own brand products as it looks to keep costs down for shoppers.
Asda is slashing the price of 226 items in total, with an average saving of 9%. The products which are being reduced include fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat and fish, cupboard staples and ready meals.
The new prices will come into effect from July 21 across all Asda stores in the UK. The changes are both in-store and online.
It comes after rival Morrisons cut the price of 170 products last week, including bread, chips and meat. Earlier this year, Asda also introduced a summer price lock campaign to freeze the price of 500 products until the end of August.
Asda has also extended its “Kids Eat for £1” cafe meal offer for the rest of this year. Other supermarkets including Tesco and Morrisons are also offering kids food deals throughout the summer holidays.
Kris Comerford, Asda Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know that families are continuing to feel the pinch financially – especially as they head into the summer holidays - and are looking for help to make their grocery budget stretch further. Whenever there is an opportunity to help them make their money go further by lowering prices we will continue to do so.”
Asda price cut examples
Asda Bananas (7pk) - Was: £1.19, Now: £1.09
Just Essentials by Asda Gala Apples (6pk) - Was: £1.19, Now: 99p
Asda Crunch & Sweet Carrots (1kg) - Was: 60p, Now: 50p
Asda Tender & Crunchy Broccoli (360g) - Was: 75p, Now: 69p
Asda Iceberg Lettuce (each) - Was: 75p, Now: 70p
Asda Loose Onions (per kilo) - Was: £1.10, Now: 95p
Asda British Baking Potatoes (2.5kg) - Was: £1.80, Now: £1.70
The Bakery at Asda Crumpets (9pk) - Was: 80p, Now: 70p
The Bakery at Asda Wholemeal rolls (4pk) - Was: £1.05, Now: 95p
Asda Spaghetti (500g) - Was: 95p, Now: 75p
Asda Penne (500g) - Was: 95p, Now: 75p
Asda Egg Lasagne Sheets (375g) - Was: £1, Now: 80p
Asda Sunflower Oil (1ltr) - Was: £2.40, Now: £2.15
Asda Thick Pork Sausages (1270g) - Was: £4.75, Now: £4.50
Asda 4 Salmon fishcakes (260g) - Was: £4.00, Now: £3.75p
Asda Cottage Pie (800g) - Was: £4, Now: £3.80
Asda Shepherds Pie (800g) - Was: £4, Now: £3.80
Gino D’Acampo Italian Meatballs (420g) - Was: £4.50, Now: £4.25
Gino D’Acampo Pizza Margherita (430g) - Was: £5.25, Now: £5
Gino D’Acampo My Mamma’s Lasagne (450g) - Was: £4.50, Now: £4.25