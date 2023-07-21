As kids across the country celebrate the end of another school term, parents may be starting to worry about the cost of the summer holidays. However, there’s plenty of ways to take the young ones out and about at a cheap price this summer.

From supermarkets including Asda and Tesco, to restaurants like Bella Italia and Hungry Horse, there’s plenty to choose from. Below is the full list of places kids can eat for free or £1 during the summer holidays - terms and conditions of any offers should always be checked.

All the places kids eat free or for £1 during summer holidays

Asda - In Asda Cafe, Kids eat for £1 every day until the end of the year, with no adult spend required.

Tesco - Kids eat free in Tesco cafes when an adult spends as little as 60p and scans their Clubcard. This deal will start from July 24 and finish on September 1 in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, the deal is live now until August 11, or if you live in Northern Ireland, it is available from now until September 1.

Sainsbury’s - At Sainsbury’s cafes, kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult hot main meal costing £5.20 or more. This is available from 11.30am until September 3 - after this, kids can eat for £1.

Morrisons - At Morrisons, kids eat free, all day, every day when an adult purchases a main meal for £4.49 or more.

Beefeater/ Brewers Fayre - Two kids under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult during the summer holidays. An adult breakfast costs £9.99 and is served until 10.30am every day.

Hungry Horse- At Hungry Horse, two kids eat for £1 on Mondays with every full paying adult.

Farmhouse Inn - Two kids eat for free per paying adult Monday to Friday at Farmhouse Inns. The deal runs from July 24 until September 8.

Travelodge - At Travelodge, two children eat breakfast for free when one adult buys a full priced breakfast. Breakfast is normally served every morning between 7am at 10am on weekdays, and between 8am and 11am during weekends and bank holidays.

Premier Inn- Two kids eat breakfast for free when one adult buys a full breakfast. Breakfast is normally served every morning from 6:30am until 10:30am on weekdays and from 7am until 11am during weekends and bank holidays.

Sizzling Pubs- Kids can eat for just £1 at any Sizzling Pub. The deal is every Monday to Friday, 3pm until 7pm, when an adult purchases a main meal.

Ikea - Kids get a meal from 95p daily from 11am. Excludes IKEA Hammersmith and order and collection points.

Gordon Ramsey restaurants - Kids under 8 eat free all day, every day, at selected Gordon Ramsey restaurants with every paying adult. Available at Heddon Street Kitchen, all Bread Street Kitchen & Bars, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, Pizza East and York & Albany.

Bills - Two kids eat free all day from July 24 until September 1 when one adult orders any main dish. Does not include Saturdays and Sundays.

Bella Italia- At Bella Italia, Kids eat for £1 with any adult main meal. The offer is valid from 4pm until 6pm, Monday to Thursday.

Whitbread Inns - Two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased.

Dunelm - At Dunelm Pausa cafes, kids get one mini main, two snacks and a drink free with every £4 spent after 3pm.

