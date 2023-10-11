Worldwide recognition for Garstang family business
and live on Freeview channel 276
CBD One, the north’s first CBD company founded in 2017, has just won a World Coffee Innovation Award for their revolutionary CBD One Shot drink enhancer.
Nick Tofalos, founder of the company alongside his brother Alex, said: “We are delighted to have this product recognised at such a big event.
“We have always known we have a great product but to have this recognised by top experts in the industry is very satisfying.”
The brothers set up CBD One six years ago to counter what they felt was the growing number of poor quality CBD products available and the poor practice of many companies.
“We were the first to be run by a health expert as I am an osteopath and we wanted to ensure people get high quality products at the right price but above all, we try to educate and act with honesty and integrity,” said Nick.
“Sadly there are still a lot of CBD companies who carry out a nice marketing exercise but haven’t a clue that what they are selling is simply not good enough. I hope we can counter that.”
He added: “Gaining such a well recognised award adds to that sense of us doing the right thing.”
The CBD One Shot product is for caterers and allows any drink to become a healthy CBD drink by just adding a shot to it, whether it is a hot or cold drink.
And in the World Coffee Innovation Awards’ ‘Best Coffee Flavouring Innovation’ category, CBD One dominated so completely that they were unanimous winners.
As he announced the win, FoodBev’s marketing manager Dan Bunt said, “We received an outright winner. All of our judges decided that this was the only feasible product that deserved to win.”
“This very rarely happens with this award and for it to happen when we received so many entries really does show that this product really does stand out from the rest.”
The Tofalos brothers are no strangers to success with them winning family business of the year 2022 in health and wellness and also being short listed for a Red Rose Award in 2020.
“For a little company in lovely Garstang to win a world award is so great and we hope we can continue to achieve more success in the coming years,” said Nick.
CBD is short for cannabidiol and is one of the compounds in the hemp/cannabis plant.
It is a legal food supplement which many people take for all kinds of reasons such as chronic pain, anxiety and poor sleep, as well as for its overall balancing properties.
There is now regulation in place in the UK to ensurev that CBD products have met certain standards via the FSA’s Novel Foods list, and all of CBD One’s products are registered and approved on that list.
For more information about the product, you can contact Nick at [email protected] or call on 07709 321455.